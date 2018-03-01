Image copyright Google Image caption Staff at Darlington Memorial Hospital reported working in an "open and transparent" culture

A "deterioration in surgery" at a North East health trust is a "concern", a watchdog has said.

An inspection of County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust noted a number of "never events"; incidents that should not happen if proper measures are in place.

It was given an overall rating of requires improvement by the Care Quality Commission.

The trust said it was working to address criticisms.

Its grading is the same as the organisation's previous inspection in 2015.

Inspectors conducted unannounced visits at Darlington Memorial Hospital and University Hospital of North Durham in September and October last year.

Their report, published earlier, said:

The trust still did not have enough staff with the right qualifications, skills and training and staff numbers were lower than planned in urgent and emergency care

Within urgent and emergency care, consultant presence did not meet the guidance of 16 hours a day

Key targets were missed for caring for patients promptly

Eleven "never events" were reported between May 2016 and May 2017 but two more occurred after September 2017

Managers investigated incidents quickly and shared lessons learned and changes in practice with staff

Ellen Armistead, deputy chief inspector, Hospitals for the North, said there had been "some improvement" at the Darlington hospital and in maternity services and medical care at Durham since 2015.

However, she added "to see deterioration in surgery across the trust is a concern".

"While we saw some improvements, the pace of change needs to be addressed," she said.

The trust said it was "pleased the report recognises the many improvements made since the previous inspection against a context of significant challenges for the NHS" with further work under way to tackle criticisms.