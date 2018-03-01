Image copyright @ReignheadPri Image caption A group of primary school children in South Yorkshire were stranded overnight after a farm trip

More than 1,500 schools across Yorkshire have closed amid continuing disruption caused by snow and ice.

Trains and bus services have been affected by a number of delays and cancellations.

There are close to 900 schools closed in West Yorkshire, around 250 in North and South Yorkshire and around 150 in East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

An amber weather warning remains in force for parts of the county, with heavy snow expected.

Among those stranded by the snow was a group of schoolchildren from Sheffield on a farm trip.

The Year Two class, from Reignhead Primary in Beighton, South Yorkshire, were on a residential trip at Whirlow Hall Farm but their minibus could not make it through the snow and the children had to spend an extra night at the farm.

Image copyright Carlos Morais Image caption Road conditions remain poor with further snow and freezing temperatures across the county

Police forces across the county have advised people not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

The M62 was closed eastbound at junction 21 earlier and there were up to 16 miles (25km) of queues westbound from junction 25 at one point.

One motorist tweeted he had been stuck on the motorway for over four hours.

The route is the only one open over the Pennines and the Highways Agency said it was "pushing as much resource towards the M62 as possible".

Rail passengers using Virgin East Coast, which runs rail services between London, Yorkshire and Scotland, have also been asked not to travel.

Skip Twitter post by @Virgin_TrainsEC #VTECUpdate Due to the extreme weather conditions we are advising customers NOT to travel today or tomorrow (1 & 2 March). Customers with tickets for 28 Feb or 1/2 March may defer travel until a later date - a further update will follow shortly. https://t.co/Al05Da4gnF pic.twitter.com/QW6FYnkeqK — Virgin Trains EC (@Virgin_TrainsEC) March 1, 2018 Report

Leeds Bradford, Doncaster-Sheffield and Humberside airports have warned passengers of delays and cancellations to flights and urged people to check with their airlines before travelling to airports.

Hospitals in Scunthorpe, Grimsby, Goole and Harrogate have been using 4x4 vehicles to try and get staff in and ensure appointments can go ahead.

Image caption Hundreds of schools and colleges have closed across Yorkshire

Image caption The Rose Bowl fountain in Hull has mostly frozen over and the icicles are growing by the hour.