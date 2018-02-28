Image copyright Lizzie Massey Image caption Many stations in Kent and East Sussex will be closed on Thursday

About 50 railway stations in Kent and East Sussex will be shut on Thursday because of the cold and snowy weather, the Southeastern rail firm has said.

Some lines, including those between Dover and Ramsgate - serving Deal and Sandwich - and Sittingbourne and Sheerness will be closed.

Other services will be operating to a revised timetable on Thursday, the rail company said

Southeastern is advising passengers to avoid travelling if possible.

The line between Paddock Wood and Strood will be closed, as well as the lines from Dover Priory to Faversham and to Ramsgate.

Some stations between Ramsgate and Sittingbourne, between Paddock Wood and Folkestone West, and between Tunbridge Wells and St Leonards will also be closed.

Knockolt, Sole Street, Farningham Road. Higham and Strood stations will also be closed, together with those on the line between Ashford International and Canterbury West.

There will be no trains between Sittingbourne and Sheerness, Southeastern said.

Image copyright Southeastern Image caption Stations and lines in red will be closed on Thursday, Southeastern say

A Southeastern spokesman said: "We'll be running a modified timetable [on Thursday] to provide a more reliable service for our passengers.

"This will mean reduced services on some lines, the closure of some stations and changes to the times of those trains that are running."

"We're advising passengers not to travel wherever possible, and strongly advise passengers to allow extra time for their journeys."

An emergency timetable will be in operation and details have been uploaded to online journey planners, the train company said.

"As on Wednesday, we'll be doubling the Delay Repay compensation on Thursday for any customers who may be affected by disruption."