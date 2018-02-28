Image copyright DURHAM RPU Image caption A jack-knifed lorry caused long delays on the A1 southbound

Snow has caused major travel problems in north east England, with long tailbacks on the A1 due to a jack-knifed lorry.

The road was closed southbound near junction 52, between Scotch Corner and Catterick, after it skidded and blocked the lanes.

In Durham, the A66 was shut between the A1M and A685 due to the weather.

About 700 schools have closed for the day across Tyne and Wear, Northumberland and Teesside.

On Wearside, travel company Stagecoach was forced to return all of its buses to the depot "until further notice" due to icy road conditions and poor visibility.

Image copyright Matt Naylor Image caption Snow caused travel problems across North Yorkshire, with flurries reaching the coast in Whitby

Image caption Further north on the coastline, snow fell on the beach in Redcar

A further 205 schools have shut in North Yorkshire, and the A61 between Harrogate and Skipton is closed.

The A169 on the North York Moors is "impassable except for 4x4 vehicles" north of RAF Fylingdales, according to North Yorkshire Police.

Snow flurries reached the coast, with poor visibility and difficult driving conditions reported on the A171 between Scarborough and Whitby.