Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man was found in Middle Street

A third man has been arrested over the stabbing of a 20-year-old man found in a Portsmouth street.

The victim, from Birmingham, was found with serious injuries in Middle Street shortly before midnight on 17 February.

A 22-year-old man, from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday.

Police said had since been released from custody but remains under investigation.

A 23-year-old man, from London, previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder also remains under investigation.

A 21-year-old London man arrested on the same charge was later released with no further action.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

The victim was taken to hospital and was said to be in a serious but stable condition.