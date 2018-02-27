Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A death certificate for Lord Lucan was issued in 2016, although he was never found

A top hat which belonged to the notorious Lord Lucan has sold for £2,200 at auction.

It was one of several items from Lady Lucan's estate sold in Banbury, Oxfordshire, earlier.

A wine cooler was bought for £1,500 and an umbrella and two walking canes were sold for £500.

Lord Lucan vanished and was never tracked down after the body of Sandra Rivett, nanny to his three children, was found at the family home in 1974.

The auction follows the death last year of Lady Lucan, who was also attacked but managed to escape.

Image copyright Holloways Auctioneers Image caption An embroided armorial was also auctioned as well as the top hat

The items sold by Holloway's Auctioneers also included an embroidered armorial showing the Bingham (Lord Lucan's family) crest which sold for £580.

An ermine cloak was bought for £360 and a chrome-plated yacht flagpole went for £360.

The Lucan mystery

Following the discovery of Ms Rivett's body, Lord Lucan's car was found abandoned with blood inside in Newhaven, East Sussex.

Lord Lucan was never tracked down after Ms Rivett's death but an inquest jury in 1975 declared him to be nanny's killer.

Dozens of unverified sightings were reported, and there were even claims he lived in India as a hippy called Jungly Barry.

A death certificate was finally issued in 2016 after an application from his son George Bingham was approved by the High Court.