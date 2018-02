Image copyright Beachcomber Image caption Weather watcher Beachcomber took this photograph of beach huts in Suffolk

Snow has swept a white blanket across parts of England and these are some of the wintry scenes captured around the country.

It is expected to be the coldest February week in five years as freezing air arrives from Russia nicknamed the Beast from the East.

Some parts of the UK will get more than 20cm (8in) of snow by Wednesday night but the freezing temperatures have not stopped some people from enjoying the great outdoors.

Image caption Penguin statues had a covering of snow in Redcar

Image caption Blue skies on a pathway through High Woods Country Park, Colchester

Image copyright Caroline Lucas Image caption Climbers at Kinder Downfall in High Peak Derbyshire

Image copyright Weather Watcher Matt Image caption Weather watcher Matt took a photograph of his four legged friend enjoying the snow in Harleston, Norfolk

Image copyright Arry Tapiheroe/@arrykiwi Image caption A snowy street in Brighton, East Sussex

Image copyright Paul McGuire Image caption The hill leading down to The Grand Hotel in Scarborough resembled a ski slope

Image copyright Parkie Charlie Image caption Weather watcher Parkie Charlie captured this frozen fountain in Stoke-on-Trent