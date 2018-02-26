Image caption George Wilkinson, Harry Rice and Josh McGuinness were killed on their way to a five-aside football centre

A driver has admitted killing three teenage boys he hit at more than 70mph as they walked to a birthday party.

Jaynesh Chudasama, who was drunk, lost control of his car as he overtook another vehicle, sending the victims flying into the air in the crash.

Harry Rice, 17, and 16-year-olds George Wilkinson and Josh McGuinness, died instantly, the Old Bailey heard.

Chudasama, 28, admitted three counts of causing death by dangerous driving after the crash in Hayes, west London.

The defendant had traces of cannabis in his system, when he ploughed into the victims on Shepiston Lane, on 26 January.

Josh was struck with such force he was thrown over a fence and into a cemetery, the court was told.

Harry was carried on the bonnet of the car until it crashed into the cemetery wall, and a girl held George's hand as he lay half in the road and half on the pavement.

Chudasama, from Hayes, is due to be sentenced on 9 March.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said it was estimated he was more than two-and-a-half times the legal drink-drive limit at the time of the crash after his Audi mounted the pavement at about 20:40 GMT.

"In the course of over-taking another vehicle, the defendant lost control of his car," Mr Aylett said.

"The vehicle struck and fatally injured three boys who were walking along the pavement."

Image copyright Tony Kitchin Image caption Chudasama was more than two-and-a-half times the legal drink-drive limit when he crashed the Audi, the court heard

After hitting the victims Chudasama and his passenger got out of the car and ran away, the court heard.

They were pursued by two boys, who dragged the driver back to where their friends lay dead.

One of them later admitted he had struck Chudasama over the head with a bottle to stop him getting away.

Image caption Jaynesh Chudasama had alcohol and cannabis in his system when he crashed, the court heard

When police arrived and an officer went over to help the defendant, some of the group asked why he was helping the man who had just killed the teenagers.

The victims, who have been described as "incredible" and popular by their friends and families, were among a group of friends walking towards the Goals five-a-side football club for the 16th birthday party.

Image copyright PA Image caption A crowd gathered on Shepiston Lane to pay tribute to the boys

They were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, at about 20:40 GMT.

An accident investigator established Chudasama, a car rental firm employee, had been driving at 71mph on a road with a 60mph speed limit, the court heard.

Judge Wendy Joseph said speed limits "were not figures to be aimed at".

The victims were old school friends at Harefield Academy in Uxbridge, the court heard.

George had gone on to become an apprentice electrician, Josh was a labourer and Harry a semi-professional footballer.

Judge Joseph said five other children's lives had been put at risk when Chudasama lost control of the car.

Mr Aylett said funerals for two of the boys had yet to take place.