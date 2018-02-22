Image copyright PA Image caption Southern has been embroiled in a dispute with the RMT union for nearly two years

Workers on Southern Railway are to stage a fresh strike next month in the long-running dispute over the role of guards, the RMT union has announced.

Members will walk out for 24 hours on 12 March over driver-only operated (DOO) trains, which are also known as driver-controlled operated (DCO).

The dispute is also over the guarantee of a second safety-critical member of staff on Southern services.

Southern said the strike would have "no impact" on the majority of passengers.

A spokesman for its parent company, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), said it expected to run a normal service on most routes.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said the union was "bitterly disappointed that Southern and the Department for Transport continue to reject our call for round table discussions involving all parties with an interest in resolving this dispute."

He paid tribute to Southern guards and drivers for continuing to take action "for safety in Britain's longest-running industrial dispute".

"The union remains ready and waiting for genuine and meaningful talks with all parties," he said.

The GTR spokesman added: "We renew our call for the union to end this pointless dispute.

"The RMT should face the reality that the changes they are objecting to were successfully introduced a year ago."