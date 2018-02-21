Image copyright Family handout Image caption Duncan Tomlin died in hospital two days after his arrest in July 2014

Five Sussex police officers are to face disciplinary proceedings over the death of a man after he was restrained and put in a police van during an arrest.

Duncan Tomlin was taken out of the van in Haywards Heath on 26 July 2014 and given CPR when he became unresponsive.

The 32-year-old, from Oxfordshire, died in hospital two days later.

A pre-inquest review at West Sussex Coroner's Court, in Crawley, was told the force's disciplinary process would take place before an inquest.

The proceedings are likely to take two or three months to complete.

Assistant coroner Elisabeth Bussey-Jones adjourned the hearing and scheduled another pre-inquest review for 25 June to allow time for this to take place and in order to gather more information, commission experts and to draw up a witness list.

The conduct of a Metropolitan police officer, who was also present at the time of Mr Tomlin's death, would also need to come under scrutiny at the inquest, the court was told.

A Sussex Police sergeant and four constables were investigated following Mr Tomlin's death.

Last week Mr Tomlin's father Paul said feeling "bitterly disappointed" was an understatement after the Crown Prosecution Service said for a second time that no officers would face prosecution.

He said he hoped the disciplinary proceedings and the inquest would provide accountability for his son's death.