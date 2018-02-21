Image caption Amy Garcia, Paul Hudson and Harry Gration will pull the sofa around Yorkshire

The BBC's Look North presenting team are taking their TV sofa on tour to mark the programme's 50th anniversary.

Harry Gration, Amy Garcia and Paul Hudson will transport a customised red sofa to 50 locations around Yorkshire in just eight days, meeting viewers and raising funds for Sport Relief.

The trio will push, pull and drag the sofa, which has been refitted by students at Leeds City College.

BBC Look North was first broadcast on 25 March 1968.

Their journey will include the scenic North Yorkshire coastline and the Peak District; Yorkshire landmarks like Nostell Priory, Haworth Main Street and Stanage Edge; as well as some of the area's big cities including Leeds, Sheffield, York and Bradford.

The team will set off on Thursday 15 March in Birstall near Batley and will finish on Thursday 22 March in the market town of Otley.

'Exploring the region'

BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration said: "It's something different but the sofa is synonymous with Look North.

"Pulling the sofa isn't going to be easy but I'm looking forward to exploring the region, particularly the route from Filey to Scarborough as I love that area. And I always enjoy getting out and about to meet our viewers, that's what it's all about."

The Look North team has taken part in various Sport Relief challenges in previous years. In 2016, Harry and Paul walked three-legged for 139 miles raising over £300,000.

In 2014, Harry and Amy raised £250,000 when they travelled on a tandem bicycle for 280 miles across the region.