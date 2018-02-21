Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man was found in Middle Street

A second man has been arrested over the stabbing of a 20-year-old man found in a Portsmouth street.

The man, from Birmingham, was found with serious injuries in Middle Street shortly before midnight on Saturday.

A 23-year-old man, from London, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 21-year-old London man previously arrested on the same charge was later released with no further action to be taken.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.