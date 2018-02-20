Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man was found in Middle Street

A man has been released without charge over the stabbing of a 20-year-old man found in a Portsmouth street.

The man, from Birmingham, was found in a "serious condition" in Middle Street shortly before midnight on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but no further action will be taken, police said.

Police have appealed for anyone who "saw anything suspicious" to come forward.

The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.