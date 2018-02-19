Image copyright WEST MIDLANDS POLICE Image caption Some of his victims, who were teenagers at the time, were visibly upset in court

Paedophile Matthew Falder has been sentenced to 32 years in jail after admitting 137 charges including rape and blackmail.

Sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court, Judge Philip Parker QC said Falder's crimes began with voyeurism as a student, but escalated.

He said the Cambridge graduate would spend a further six years on licence after his release from prison.

Some of his victims, who were teenagers at the time, were visibly upset.

The court heard Falder had no previous convictions and excelled at school, where he was described as "one of the finest students with an international impact".

However, his offending lasted nearly 10 years and became "increasingly menacing", Judge Parker said.

He said Falder had a "lust to control other people", becoming an "internet highwayman" by contacting people on Gumtree, pretending to be a woman.

Once victims complied, the court heard, the blackmail began.

Evaded capture

Falder was eventually caught thanks to an international global taskforce, involving security services from Europe, the US, Australia, New Zealand and Israel.

There were 24 victims, 18 of which were underage, three under the age of 15.

Four of Falder's victims attempted suicide.

He evaded capture by using heavily encrypted email addresses, which he obtained through Russian email services.

Once he duped victims on Gumtree, he immediately moved them away from the website's servers and onto email.

This meant he could maintain anonymity to his victims, demanding increasingly depraved images.

He then posted the images on "hurtcore" websites, described as hidden forums on the dark web dedicated to sharing images and videos of rape, torture, paedophilia and degradation.