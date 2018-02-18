Image caption Nikita Chauhan, Heidi Jacob, Harpz Kaur and Melody Kane shared their career success tips

Women should support one another to succeed and challenge sexism in the workplace, a panel of music industry professionals said.

They shared their experiences of gender bias at BBC Asian Network Live: The Sessions at the Midlands Art Centre in Birmingham.

BBC Radio 1Xtra producer Nikita Chauhan told of how a colleague questioned her on what she was wearing at work on a hot day.

"She said to me 'are you going into that meeting in a sleeveless top? Do you want to put a jacket on? What will men think of you?'."

Nikita, who now produces DJ Semtex and DJ Edu's shows, said the experience made her more determined to mentor other young women.

"There is a gender bias, there is an ethnic minority bias but it's about mindset," she said. "When you walk into a room you need to think, I'm not just a female, I'm a boss."

Image caption Melody Kane said she used to hate being labelled as 'female DJ'

International DJ Melody Kane said she "used to hate" being labelled as a 'female DJ'.

"Why focus on my gender? Assert yourself and when you become amazing at what you do that's what people will recognise you for," she said.

Heidi Jacobs from Island Records promotes music from artists like Nicki Minaj and Big Shaq across national radio in the UK.

She told the workshop: "Be confident in what you're doing. I have to walk into a room of 10 men and tell them what to do."

Advice to my 16-year-old self

Heidi Jacobs: Find something you love and follow your passion.

Nikita Chauhan: Don't worry if you don't have it all figured out, you will get there.

Melody Kane: Don't let other people's opinions of you define you.

Harpz Kaur: Focus on constructive criticism to be the best you can be.

Image copyright Harpz Kaur Image caption BBC Asian Network breakfast show presenter Harpz Kaur said women should support one another to succeed

The panel was hosted by BBC Asian Network breakfast show presenter Harpz Kaur who said her parents were not "100% comfortable" when she began DJing.

"They said 'you're an Asian girl, why are doing what guys do?' I said 'it's not what guys do, why can't I do it?" She said her parents are now her biggest fans.

Harpz said that women should support, rather than compete with, one another to succeed.

Nikita Chauhan said social media offered a wealth of opportunities for women to reach out to influential people for a coffee and advice.

'Never compare yourself to anyone else'

But Melody Kane warned against reading too much into other people's posts online.

"Never compare yourself to anyone else," she said. "It's something I've had to teach myself not to do.

"Look at people you admire and take inspiration from them but don't define yourself by anyone else's journey."

She said women should speak themselves up.

"Whatever you speak into existence you manifest it," she said: "You have to say you're going to be amazing and you will be."