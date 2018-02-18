Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found stabbed in Middle Street on Saturday night

A 20-year-old man from Birmingham is in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Portsmouth.

The man was found in Middle Street shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Police said officers carried out "vital" first aid before ambulance crews arrived and the man is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A 21-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.