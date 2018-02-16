Image copyright FA Premier Signings / Facebook Image caption The Rennies' website sold fake signed squad shirts for more than £700

A fraudster who funded his "lavish lifestyle" by selling fake football memorabilia bearing "signatures" of the game's biggest stars has been jailed.

David Rennie, 46, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, sold shirts, balls and boots to online customers around the world, Bournemouth Crown Court heard.

He was jailed for six years after being found guilty of fraud and money laundering last month.

His wife Clare, 45, admitted the two charges and will be sentenced later.

Dorset Trading Standards, which prosecuted the couple, said Mr Rennie, of Stroud Close, had made £1m over nine years.

Their website, FA Premier Signings, sold football paraphernalia purportedly signed by famous footballers including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple claimed to have signed merchandise by the world's top footballers, including Wayne Rooney

They were charged with participating in a fraudulent business as a sole trader and money laundering.

Acting on a complaint, trading standards officers bought what was claimed to be a signed Wayne Rooney Manchester United shirt costing £150.

Football memorabilia experts told David Rennie's trial they believed the signature was forged.

The court heard a significant number of unsigned shirts and fake "certificates of authenticity" were found at Mr Rennie's home in 2016.

The fraud helped to fund a "lavish lifestyle", including family holidays to Florida and luxury cars, trading standards said.

Lead investigator Neil Martin said the "deliberate and long-term fraud" had duped some customers into paying more than £700 for "worthless" items.