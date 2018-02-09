Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Britney's Piece Of Me residency in Las Vegas ran from 2013 to New Year's Eve 2017

Britney Spears is set to bring her Las Vegas show to Blackpool and Birmingham, after adding more dates to her UK tour.

The star will appear in the Lancashire seaside resort on 1 September - the day after the Illuminations switch-on.

She is also performing at Brighton Pride, Scarborough, Manchester, London and Glasgow as part of the UK tour.

Promoter Peter Taylor said the Blackpool show by "one of the biggest music stars in the world" would be "something truly special".

Britney will take to the stage on the promenade at Blackpool Tower Festival Headland. Her gig at Birmingham's Genting Arena will be the night before, on 31 August.

Spears has also added a second date at London's O2 Arena to her schedule.

The show is based on her Piece Of Me residency, which ended on New Year's Eve after four years at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Image copyright PA Image caption Britney will probably be hoping for better weather than this

The singer, 36, played 250 concerts packed with hits such as Baby One More Time, Oops!... I Did It Again and Toxic.

She announced last year it would develop into a world tour, Britney: Live in Concert.

Mr Taylor, of Cuffe and Taylor, said the Blackpool date was added after the UK concerts attracted "overwhelming demand".

He said: "Britney Spears is quite simply one of the biggest music stars in the world. I cannot wait to see this international icon performing on arguably the most famous seaside promenade in the world."

It was announced last month Spears will be the headline act at Brighton Pride on 4 August. Sales were suspended when the event's website struggled to cope with the number of fans trying to buy tickets.

She will then start the UK leg of her tour at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre on 17 August, before visiting Manchester Arena on 18 August, the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on 22 August, London's O2 Arena on 24 and 26 August, Birmingham's Genting Arena on 31 August and Blackpool on 1 September.

Grammy-award winning artist Pitbull will be joining her for all her European dates.