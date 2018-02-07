Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Jon Venables was 10 when he and Robert Thompson killed James Bulger

Jon Venables, one of the killers of toddler James Bulger, has pleaded guilty to having indecent images of children for the second time.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children and one of possessing a paedophile manual.

He admitted having 392 category A images - deemed the most severe - 148 category B and 630 category C pictures.

In 2010 he was jailed for two years after admitting downloading and distributing indecent images.

Venables along with his friend Robert Thompson abducted, tortured and killed two-year-old James in Liverpool in 1993 when they were both aged 10.

They were released on licence in 2001 after serving eight years for the murder and were both given new identities.

Venables, who has lifelong anonymity, appeared by videolink at the Old Bailey earlier.

James's mother Denise Fergus and father Ralph Bulger were in court to hear the latest guilty pleas.