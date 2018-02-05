Image copyright Northern Image caption Northern's new trains will be capable of travelling at 100mph and will have wi-fi

Rail operator Northern is replacing its 30-year-old Pacers with new trains.

The 98-strong fleet will come into service by Christmas and are capable of travelling at 100mph (160 km/h), will be fully accessible, and have wi-fi and plug sockets.

The first completed train is due off the production line in the coming weeks.

Northern's managing director said it was a "landmark moment" for rail travel in the north of England.

David Brown added the "21st century trains" will "significantly improve journeys".

Once completed the new units will be sent to the Czech Republic for testing, before further trials in the UK.

They are being introduced as part of a programme which also involves the refurbishment of 70 existing trains.

Image copyright Richard Woodward Image caption Pacer trains are to be removed by the end of 2019

The trains will replace the out-dated Pacers which were first built in the 1980s and intended for short-term use.

They currently run on routes in Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Lancashire, Cheshire, Yorkshire, Teesside, Northumberland and Cumbria.

The government required companies bidding to take over the franchise to replace the trains by 2020.

The Northern franchise was awarded to Arriva Rail North in 2015.

Image copyright Northern Image caption Manufacturer CAF is constructing the new trains

Image copyright Northern Image caption The trains will have wi-fi, plug sockets at every seat and air conditioning

Image copyright Northern Image caption The trains will undergo testing in controlled conditions before being introduced