A third man has been arrested on suspicion of people smuggling offences after nine people were rescued from an inflatable boat in the English Channel.

The RIB - or rigid inflatable boat - ran into trouble on Wednesday, about 20 miles south of Dungeness in Kent.

Coastguards and the RNLI transferred those on board to a lifeboat and brought them ashore at Eastbourne.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of people smuggling offences and remain in custody with the third man.

They are being questioned by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The Home Office said the eight men and a woman said they were from Albania.

Six men and the woman are being dealt with by the Border Force.

A spokeswoman for the Home Office said the Border Force received an alert from coastguards at about 05:30 GMT after concerns were raised about a small boat.

Coastguards and lifeboat crews launched a search and rescue operation to locate the vessel.