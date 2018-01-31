Image copyright PA Image caption Police were called to the jail in west London at 15:19 GMT

An inmate has been stabbed to death at Wormwood Scrubs prison, police have confirmed.

Scotland Yard said officers were called at 15:19 GMT to reports of a male with stab injuries at the jail in west London.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics. Police said the victim's next of kin had been informed.

No arrests have been made and a post-mortem will be held in due course.

'Surge in violence' at Wormwood Scrubs

Built during the Victorian era, Wormwood Scrubs is a Category B prison with a capacity of 1,279 inmates.

Records from December last year show 1,131 prisoners were being held at the jail, based in East Acton.

An inspection report published in the same month found the jail had chronic staff shortages, food supply issues and a surge in violence.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons warned that Wormwood Scrubs was "still not safe enough".

At the time, the Ministry of Justice said the jail was recruiting staff in a bid to "urgently" raise standards.