Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Robert Eacock died in hospital on Monday

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Hereford city centre.

Robert Eacock, 33, died after being attacked in Commercial Street on Monday afternoon. A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound.

Police said the 22-year-old from Willenhall, West Midlands, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday.

Four other people arrested have since been released without charge. A fifth was released under investigation.

The 48-year-old Hereford man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Image caption Hayley Hayman said her brother had been "taken too soon"

Mr Eacock's family paid tribute to him on Tuesday, saying he would be missed "so much".

His sister Hayley Hayman said she had already buried her older brother and now she faced burying her younger brother.

Supt Sue Thomas said it was believed that Mr Eacock and his attacker knew each other and West Mercia Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.

Image caption Police cordoned off the scene in the city centre