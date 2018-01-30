Image copyright PA Image caption Paul Golding (left) and Jayda Fransen (right) deny religiously-aggravated harassment

The deputy leader of Britain First "caused the death" of a baby whose mother was subjected to racist abuse in her home, a court has heard.

Jayda Fransen and leader of the far-right group Paul Golding are accused of religiously-aggravated harassment.

Folkestone Magistrates' Court heard Ms Fransen went to the Kent home of a Muslim man later convicted of rape.

A video played in court showed her banging on the door and shouting: "Come out and face me you disgusting rapist."

Ms Fransen, 31, and Mr Golding, 36, from Penge in south-east London, were arrested in May last year as part of an investigation into the distribution of leaflets and online videos, which were posted during a trial at Canterbury Crown Court where three Muslim men and a teenager were convicted of rape and jailed.

Ms Fransen is charged with four counts of causing religiously-aggravated harassment, while Mr Golding faces three counts.

They have both denied the charges.

On the second day of their trial, the court heard how Ms Fransen went to the Ramsgate home of Tamin Rahmani, one of the defendants in the rape trial.

His partner Kelli Best told how she was alone with their two children during the incident on 9 May last year.

Giving evidence from behind a screen, she said: "She was making racist remarks: 'Dirty Muslim rapist, come out, we're not going to leave until you're gone, come out. Dirty scumbags'.

"It was directed at Tamin because she thought he was in there but he wasn't."

She added: "I was also pregnant at the time it happened, two days after I started to bleed heavily and lost my daughter, she was stillborn.

"I blame Jayda Fransen because there was no other reason for it to happen."

Harassment convictions

The court was told that Ms Fransen was previously convicted of racially aggravated harassment relating to an incident in Luton in January 2016 when she racially abused a woman wearing a hijab.

She told her she "had been hidden because your men can't control their urges", with the victim later telling police Ms Fransen had also said "you cover because you don't want to be raped".

The court was also told that Mr Golding had a previous conviction for harassing a person in their home in January 2015.

Prosecutor Madeleine Wolf said he told a woman living there that her son was a terrorist and that "we want to evict him, we don't want him to live there".

The details were given during a prosecution bad character application which was denied by Judge Justin Barron.

The trial continues.