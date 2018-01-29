A man has been charged with historical sexual offences following allegations of abuse at two former care homes.

The charges relate to Taxal Edge children's home in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire between 1975 and 1978 and the former Kilrie children's home in Knutsford between 1980 and 1991.

Bruce McClean, from Runcorn, is facing a total of 40 charges relating to eight alleged victims, Cheshire Police said.

The 61-year-old is due before Stockport Magistrates' Court on 26 February.