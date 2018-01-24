Image copyright PA Image caption Pte Sean Benton was found with five gunshot wounds at Deepcut in 1995

A young Army recruit confided in his sister he had been "shackled" and made to "parade around" the canteen months before he died at Deepcut barracks in Surrey, an inquest has heard.

Tracy Lewis was giving evidence at the start of an inquest into Pte Sean Benton's death.

Ms Lewis said her brother had told her he felt humiliated and embarrassed.

Pte Benton, of Hastings, was the first of four recruits to die at the barracks between 1995 and 2002.

He had five bullet wounds to his chest.

Bullying claims

This is the second inquest into Pte Benton's death after his family campaigned for a full investigation amid allegations he suffered prolonged physical and psychological bullying at the base.

An original inquest in 1995 recorded a verdict of suicide.

Coroner Judge Peter Rook QC told the court the scope of the 1995 inquest had been "limited" and by engaging Article 2 of the Human Rights Act, he had enabled a "broader" inquiry.

He said the inquest would look at factors including who fired any shots when Pte Benton died, his state of mind, bullying and harassment at Deepcut, and any systemic shortcomings that could have contributed to his death.

About 150 witnesses are expected to give evidence over two months at Woking Coroner's Court.

The Deepcut Four 20-year-old Pte Sean Benton, from Hastings, was the first to be found dead in June 1995

18-year-old Pte Cheryl James, from Llangollen was found with a bullet wound to her forehead in November 1995

17-year-old Pte Geoff Gray, from Seaham, was found with two gunshot wounds to his head in 2001

17-year-old Pte James Collinson, from Perth, was found with a single gunshot wound through his chin while on guard duty in 2002

