A goalkeeper's water bottle was urinated in during a match, prompting police to arrest an opposition fan.

A video on social media showed a man throw a bottle on to the pitch behind the QPR goal during their match against Middlesbrough at Loftus Road on Saturday.

It is believed the bottle may have been taken earlier by a pitch invader.

The Metropolitan Police said a man was charged with throwing an item on to the pitch and will face court.

The force's football unit tweeted: "After an investigation @MPSFootballUnit can confirm that the male arrested at the @QPRFC v @Boro game yesterday has been charged with throwing an item on to the pitch.

"The male has been bailed and will appear at court next month."

Middlesbrough won the game 3-0.

Last month, a Sunderland fan was ejected from the Stadium of Light after he was thought to have defecated on his seat - police later said he was merely drunk.