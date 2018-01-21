Brownhills stabbing: Man arrested after girl, 8, killed
- 21 January 2018
A man has been arrested after an eight-year-old girl was stabbed to death.
The child was found at an address in Valley View in Brownhills, near Walsall, with serious injuries, at 19:15 GMT on Saturday. She died in hospital a short time later.
The 54-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital with a stab wound to his stomach.
West Midlands Police said the stabbing is being treated as a "domestic incident".