Image caption Police were called to an address in Brownhills on Saturday night

A man has been arrested after an eight-year-old girl was stabbed to death.

The child was found at an address in Valley View in Brownhills, near Walsall, with serious injuries, at 19:15 GMT on Saturday. She died in hospital a short time later.

The 54-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital with a stab wound to his stomach.

West Midlands Police said the stabbing is being treated as a "domestic incident".