Image copyright PA Image caption Oliver Mears was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault in 2015

An Oxford University student accused of rape has had the charges dropped after being on bail for two years.

Oliver Mears was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault in July 2015 when he was 17 years old.

The chemistry scholar, now 19, was told prosecutors would offer no evidence against him, just days before the start of his trial on Monday.

Prosecutors said the decision to withdraw came after an evidence review, but was not due to a disclosure issue.

Reports had suggested Mr Mears' case was among a number of recent high-profile trials dropped amid concerns over failure to share material.

"Following a review of this case, prosecutors were not satisfied there was a realistic prospect of conviction," a Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said.

"We therefore decided to offer no evidence."

'Unnecessary delays'

The case against Mr Mears, from Horley in Surrey, was formally thrown out during the hearing at Guildford Crown Court.

Prosecutors told Judge Jonathan Black the case was "finely balanced" but the decision not to proceed was taken after reviewing a diary and digital evidence.

The judge criticised "unnecessary delays" in the case, which Mr Mears and the complainant had "hanging over their heads" for two years.

BBC Home Affairs correspondent Danny Shaw, who was in court, said the CPS may have implied the police were at fault for the length of time that it had taken for this material to emerge.

Judge Black demanded a full explanation from the head of the CPS rape and sexual offences unit within 28 days.

Mr Mears was attending St Hugh's College but suspended his studies after the allegations were made.