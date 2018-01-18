Image copyright Suffolk Trading Standards Blog Image caption Sheffield-based firm Playtime Beds was served a cease and desist order following the death

Two company directors have appeared before magistrates in connection with the death of a seven-month-old baby.

Craig Williams, 37, a director of Playtime Beds, is charged with gross negligence manslaughter and fraud by false representation.

Joseph Bruce, 30, a director of Magical Dream Beds, faces a charge of fraud by false representation.

The men, both of Rotherham, appeared at York Magistrates' Court and were bailed to appear at the city's crown court.

The baby boy died at a house on Melrosegate in York on 3 November 2016.

The charges are in relation to an investigation involving Sheffield-based Playtime Beds Ltd, which has ceased trading.

Mr Williams and Mr Bruce are due appear before York Crown Court on 16 February.