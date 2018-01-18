Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Emergency services were called out to deal with a jack-knifed lorry on the A1M.

Heavy snow has caused disruption across parts of North East England with road closures and a number of crashes.

The A66 is closed in both directions between A1M Scotch Corner and A67 Bowes due to an overturned lorry, Highways England said.

Two lorries were stranded on the A19 at Testos Roundabout, near Sunderland.

On Teesside, the A19 northbound was closed between the A1027 Norton Interchange and A689 due to a jack-knifed lorry.

Northumbria Police described conditions as "poor throughout the North East".

They warned low temperatures are expected for several hours, while Cleveland Police urged motorists to allow extra time for their journeys.

Newcastle saw about three inches (7cm) of snow with a similar amounts in Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Steve Strong, from the Highways Agency, told BBC Newcastle: "It's causing problems. The weather front has left quite a bit of snow on the A19.

"Traffic is really slow from Sunderland all the way down to Middlesbrough."

Michael Carle, area highways manager for Northumberland County Council, said the authority had 28 gritters out overnight.

An amber overnight weather warning from the Met office has been lifted, but a yellow warning is in place until 11:00 GMT for snow and ice.

About 300 homes in Billingham, Newton Aycliffe, Middleton Saint George and Catterick have been without electricity with the supply not expected to be restored before midday.