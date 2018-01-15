Image copyright PA Image caption The BMA said hospitals were resorting to "desperate measures" to cope with increased demand

Medical students who volunteer to relieve winter pressure on A&Es will not work beyond their capabilities, say health bosses.

The British Medical Association said it was "extremely worrying" two medical schools had urged students to help meet extra demand, the Guardian reported.

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust said students would give support not clinical interventions.

It should benefit Keele Medical School students and patients, it said.

Dr John Oxtoby, UHNM medical director, said: "This type of volunteering provides students with a real insight into the work that we do and the realities of life within busy acute trusts."

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which also works with Keele Medical School, said students could contribute to the care of patients which was "helpful for all".

'Lack of resources'

Dr Edwin Borman, the trust's medical director, said at busy times the same requirements applied for students to "work within their competence", as at other times.

Dr Andrew Hassell, Keele medical school head, emailed fourth and fifth-year students to be "part of our collective effort at this time of national crisis," the Guardian reported.

"Do volunteer to help in any way possible, providing it's within your competence," he said.

Medical undergraduates at Liverpool University received a similar email, it reported.

But Harrison Carter, the BMA's medical students committee co-chair, said: "While the government insists the NHS was better prepared than ever before for winter, this shows hospitals resorting to desperate measures to cope with a system struggling with increased demand and lack of staff and resources."

Documents leaked to the BBC earlier this month suggested record numbers of patients were facing long waits in A&Es.