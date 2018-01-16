Image copyright MOD Image caption The Lynx has been in service with the Army Air Corps since 1978

The Army is set to bid farewell to the Lynx helicopter with a commemorative flight.

The aircraft is to be decommissioned after almost 40 years in service.

Five remaining Lynx are due to leave from RAF Odiham in Hampshire on an aerial tour taking in military bases and locations associated with the helicopter.

The flight will culminate in a V-shaped "air procession" along the River Thames in central London.

Image caption The flypast is due to head west from RAF Odiham in Hampshire and will end in London

The British-made aircraft entered service in 1978 and has been used during military deployments to Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Kuwait, Afghanistan and Sierra Leone.

It is to be replaced by the Wildcat.

The tour is starting at 08:45 GMT and is due to reach London at 15:50 GMT.

The Royal Navy mounted a similar event in March last year to say farewell to its Mark 8 Lynx before the decommissioning the aircraft.