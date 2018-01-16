Image copyright Transport for Greater Manchester Image caption It is claimed the developments could create 850,000 jobs and boost the economy to the tune of £100bn

A £70bn plan for improving roads and railways across the North of England has been unveiled.

The 30-year plan includes creating a new rail network, called Northern Powerhouse Rail, and upgrading roads.

Transport for the North (TfN) said the developments could help create 850,000 jobs and boost the economy by £100bn.

However, one of the region's MPs said she feared commercial space flight would become a reality before the North saw the investment it needed.

TfN chairman John Cridland said: "Transport for the North's vision is of a thriving North of England, where modern transport connections drive economic growth and support an excellent quality of life.

"This is an ambitious programme that will improve our roads and railways, and will also drive a sea change in skills development in the North and ensure we meet that historic gap in investment."

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said the government was committed to transforming transport in the North and had already committed £13bn.

On the report, he said: "This is an important step in the North speaking with one voice to set out its vision for transport in the region over the next 30 years."

TfN say the introduction of Northern Powerhouse Rail would help cut journey times between many of the major northern cities

Northern Powerhouse Rail, once described as HS3, is focused on cutting journey times, particularly east to west across the North.

TfN said the proposals would mean 1.3 million people living within an hour's train journey of at least four major northern cities.

It also said improvements to the network would put 39% of business within a 90-minute train journey of four or more major northern cities.

Proposed developments include:

New lines between Liverpool and the HS2 Manchester Spur via Warrington, and between Manchester and Leeds via Bradford

Upgrading the Hope Valley line between Sheffield and Manchester

Fully integrating the network with HS2

Upgrading the existing lines between Leeds and Hull and Sheffield to Hull

TfN said a new line between Liverpool and Manchester Piccadilly could cut journey times from 50 to 28 minutes, while a new line from Leeds to Manchester, via Bradford, would bring travel time down from 49 to 30 minutes.

On the roads, key areas for improvement include links between Sheffield and Manchester, via a trans-Pennine Tunnel beneath the A628 Woodhead Pass, and the A66 between Scotch Corner and Penrith.

The report has identified seven "corridors" where investment should be focused.

Seven "corridors of opportunity" have been identified for transport investment

TfN said it hoped a "substantial element" of funding would come from the government with other possible sources including revenue from car tax (vehicle excise duty).

A public consultation on the plan will run until 17 April and a final version is due to be submitted for ministerial consideration later this year.

Jonathan Bray, director of the Urban Transport Group, said there was still a long way to go in terms of planning and identifying funding.

But he said having TfN to "tackle the big challenges" surrounding transport in the North would "hopefully build a consensus around which Whitehall will feel obliged to act".

The report has also been welcomed by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, who said he would be pushing government "to ensure this vision is backed up by proper financial commitments".

David Sidebottom, passenger director at the independent watchdog Transport Focus, said: "Transport users in the North will be pleased to hear the commitment to keeping them at the heart of plans to develop the transport network.

"Transport can deliver all kinds of economic and social benefits - but it has to work for the people using it."

Hull North MP Diana Johnson said she feared transport in the North would continue to be under-funded for decades

Hull North Labour MP Diana Johnson, who has previously described transport in the North as "woeful", said she did not share in the optimism.

She said: "Huge London schemes such as Crossrail 2 are already on the drawing board and are far more likely to get going within the next few years.

"I believe that for decades ahead, unless there is a fundamental change in government thinking, we will not see the North getting the much-needed fairer share of transport investment that would be in the interests of the whole UK economy.

"Indeed, with legislation currently going through Parliament, it looks like we will see commercial space flight established years before we see real improvements to the North's transport infrastructure."