Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Harbans Kaur Lally, was also known as Susan and went by the surname of Ranu before she got married a year before her disappearance

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman nearly 35 years ago have arrested three people as part of a murder inquiry.

Harbans Kaur Lally, who lived and worked in Leeds, disappeared in 1985, aged 19.

A 75-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder while a 74-year-old woman was held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

A 53-year-old man, from Birmingham, was detained on suspicion of perjury.

West Yorkshire Police said the arrests came after it recently received new information about the disappearance.

Also known as Susan, Mrs Lally, whose maiden name was Ranu, moved to Leeds in 1984 after getting married in Rugby, Warwickshire, where she was born and grew up.

She lived in the Meanwood area of Leeds and worked for the Burton Group at its head office in Harehills until April 1985.

Three months later she gave birth to a baby girl at the city's St James's Hospital.

Police believe she returned to Rugby later in 1985 and disappeared after travelling to India.

The force said it had conducted house-to-house enquiries in Bennett Street, Rugby, where she and her family had lived.

Det Ch Insp Nicola Bryar said: "We are currently trying to build up a picture of her life at the time she disappeared and we are very keen to hear from anyone with any information that could assist us."

She said she wanted to speak to anyone who knew Mrs Lally.

The 75-year-old man and woman were detained on Monday after officers searched an address in Gravesend, Kent. Both have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The 53-year-old has been released under investigation.