Image caption Police are stepping up patrols in the North Somerset village of Yatton

Police have arrested a man in connection with a series of sex attacks over 24 hours.

The 22-year-old man was detained on suspicion of sexual assault and indecent exposures.

In one of the attacks a 33-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in front of her children in Yatton, North Somerset.

All the attacks, which police are linking, took place between Sunday and Monday evening.

The arrested man is in custody for questioning.

Avon and Somerset Police have stepped up patrols and warned women to avoid going out alone at night.