Image caption The video was being shared on Snapchat, Instagram and other platforms, police said

A man has admitted pornography offences after an indecent video of two children was "widely shared" on social media.

Police in Northamptonshire, Bristol and Brighton issued alerts about the "distressing" and "disturbing" images in December.

Daniel Norton, 26, pleaded guilty to eight offences, including causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Norton, of Cheadle, Stockport, was remanded in custody to be sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on 1 February.

He admitted distributing indecent photos of a child, possessing an extreme pornographic image, three counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and three counts of making indecent photos of a child.

Image caption A Bristol school warned parents to check their children's phones

The images were shared on various media platforms including Snapchat, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube.

A Bristol school warned parents to check children's phones after the footage was found.

Instagram said previously it was searching for and removing the content.

Police in Hampshire identified and spoke to two children and offered support to their family after being alerted by the other forces.