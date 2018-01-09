Image copyright Met Police Image caption Charles (Charlie) Riddington is known to have travelled to Germany from Manchester

A £10,000 reward is being offered in the search for a man wanted over the murder of a man who was stabbed outside a London gym.

George Barker, 24, was found at the Double K Gym in Stable Lane, Bexley, south-east London, on 14 November 2016.

The Met Police are offering the reward for information leading to the arrest of Charles (Charlie) Riddington, also known as Barry Ryan.

Mr Riddington is known to have travelled to Germany.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption George Barker died of stab wounds to his chest and abdomen

Police said he left the UK from Manchester Airport for Dusseldorf, travelling under the name of Barry Ryan, but may have returned to the UK.

Mr Barker, of South Darenth in Kent, died of stab wounds to his chest and abdomen, when his daughter was one week old.