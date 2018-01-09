Image copyright Various Image caption (Clockwise from top left) Five of the defendants: Nathan Pryke, Claudia Patatas, Joel Wilmore, Darren Fletcher and Adam Thomas

Five men and a woman have appeared in court charged with belonging to banned British Neo-Nazi group National Action.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard the defendants had allegedly persisted with the organisation despite the ban.

One defendant, Daniel Boguvonic, said he intended "to fight these charges from start to finish".

All six have indicated not-guilty pleas to being members of the group, following an inquiry led by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit.

The defendants, who were charged on Monday, are:

Nathan Pryke, 26, of Dartford Road, March, Cambridge

Adam Thomas, 21, of Waltham Gardens, Banbury, Oxfordshire

Claudia Patatas, 38, of Waltham Gardens, Banbury, Oxfordshire

Darren Fletcher, 28, of Kitchen Lane, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton

Daniel Bogunovic, 26, of Crown Hills Rise, Leicester

Joel Wilmore, 24, of Bramhall Moor Lane, Hazel Grove, Stockport

The charges brought against the six relate to belonging to National Action between December 2016 and September last year.

The five men all gave their identities as British, but Ms Patatas, a wedding photographer who lives with Mr Thomas, told the court she is Portuguese.

Mr Thomas denied an additional charge of possessing the Anarchist Cookbook 2000, which contains information likely to be useful for preparing acts of terrorism.

Mr Boguvonic also faces charges of intending to incite racial hatred by posting material which is threatening, abusive or insulting at Aston University campus in Birmingham in 2016, which he denies.

Mr Fletcher faces five additional counts of breaching an anti-social behaviour order.

Mr Wilmore is a former army reservist, having served in the Royal Logistic Corps between 2011 and 2013.

The group will next appear at the Old Bailey on 19 January.