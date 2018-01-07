Image copyright Getty Images

Pub opening hours could be extended to 1am for the weekend of the royal wedding in May, the government says.

The Home Office is to begin a four-week consultation on the plan for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: "We want everyone to be able to make the most of such an historic occasion."

Opening hours were previously extended for Prince William's wedding in 2011, and for the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016.

The wedding will take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 May, which also happens to be the day of the FA Cup Final and Scottish Cup Final.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The royal wedding is expected to provide a boost to many parts of the economy, including memorabilia sales

Pubs could expect to bring in £10m during the extra hours, according to Brigid Simmonds, the chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Assocation.

She said: "Visitors see the Great British pub as a cultural icon, almost as much as the Royal Family."

The Home Secretary said ahead of the consultation: "I hope that this relaxation of the licensing hours will allow people to extend their festivities and come together to mark what will be a very special moment for the country."