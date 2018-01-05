Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The arrests were carried out by a number of counter-terrorism units from across England

Detectives have been given more time to question five men arrested on suspicion of belonging to banned far-right terror group, National Action.

The suspects from Cambridge, Banbury, Wolverhampton, Leicester and Stockport were arrested on Wednesday under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act.

A 37-year-old female suspect, from Banbury, has been released under investigation.

The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led, the force added.

West Midlands Police were granted warrants of further detention to hold the suspects until Tuesday.

Officers are continuing to carry out searches at several properties across the country in connection with the arrests.

A string of counter-terrorism units were involved in the operation, including those from the West Midlands, north-west, south-east and east of England.

The five being held are:

A 26-year-old man from Cambridge

A 21-year-old man from Banbury, Oxfordshire

A 28-year-old man from Wolverhampton

A 26-year-old man from Leicester

A 24-year-old man from Stockport

National Action became the first British neo-Nazi group to be banned after Home Secretary Amber Rudd said it was promoting violence and acts of terrorism.