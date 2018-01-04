South Tottenham stabbing: Man taken to hospital
- 4 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in London.
Police were called shortly before 20:20 GMT to reports of a stabbing in High Road, south Tottenham.
The man was treated at the scene by paramedics.
He was taken to a major trauma centre in east London "as a priority", the London Ambulance Service said. Police said no arrests had been made.