Image copyright Hants Response Cops Image caption Police said the car was struck by a fallen tree on A35 by the Cat and Fiddle pub on the Hampshire/Dorset border

The driver of a car struck by a tree which fell during Storm Eleanor has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

The man and his passenger were travelling through Hinton Admiral, Hampshire, when the tree fell on to the Ford Focus shortly after 03:00 GMT.

Police said both men were taken to hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The road was closed for more than three hours while the tree was cleared.

Image copyright Hants Response Cops Image caption The two men in the car were taken to hospital for treatment

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts across Hampshire and Dorset, with coastal areas under threat from a combination of a high tide and large waves.

There were numerous reports of fallen trees blocking roads across Dorset in the wake of the high winds.

Dorset Police said there was "a morning of chaos" across the county.

The Met Office said gusts of up to 89mph (143km) were recorded on the Isle of Wight at about midnight.