Image copyright Iuliana Tudos/Facebook Image caption The body of Iuliana Tudos was discovered near the sports ground in Finsbury Park

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who went missing on Christmas Eve.

Iuliana Tudos, 22, was found by a member of the public in a disused building inside Finsbury Park, London, on December 27.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury.

The 31-year-old man was arrested earlier at an address in Dalston, east London.

Pub worker Ms Tudos, who police said was of Russian and Greek origin, was last seen as she headed for a bus home from Camden.

She had planned to meet friends in Enfield, north London, where she was due to spend Christmas Day, but never arrived.

'Bubbly girl'

Det Chief Supt Des Fahy said extra officers had been deployed for reassurance.

"We understand that the local community might have concerns, but I want to reassure people that incidents of this nature are incredibly rare," he said.

"By all accounts, Iuliana was a bubbly lively girl enjoying a fun life in London when she was tragically taken from her loved ones. Our hearts go out to them."

A crowdfunding appeal to raise money to cover Ms Tudos' funeral has so far raised more than £15,000.