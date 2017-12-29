Image copyright GLAA Image caption Paul Broadbent was an Assistant Chief Constable at Nottinghamshire Police before moving to the Gangmasters agency

Paul Broadbent, the head of the UK's anti-slavery agency, has died aged 54.

His sudden death was described as "a shattering tragedy" by a spokesman for the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA).

Mr Broadbent worked at Nottinghamshire Police and South Yorkshire Police before taking over at the GLAA.

The Nottingham-based agency aims to stop workers across the country from being exploited by unscrupulous employers.

What is the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority?

The GLAA is a non-departmental public body governed by an independent board

It was formed in 2005 in the wake of the Morecambe Bay cockle picking disaster when 23 Chinese workers drowned

It regulates businesses who provide workers, making sure they meet legal employment standards

These businesses, which could be working in the agriculture, horticulture, shellfish gathering or processing and packaging industries, all need a GLAA licence

Mr Broadbent died at his home in South Yorkshire on Wednesday. No details have been released about the cause of his death.

A statement from the GLAA said he was "a champion for the vulnerable".

"He devoted more than 30 years of his life to public service in a career that began as a young police officer on the beat in Cumbria and which saw him rise through the ranks to Assistant Chief Constable with Nottinghamshire Police," agency spokesman Ian Waterfield said.

Mr Broadbent was "a warm, funny, generous man, who cared deeply for his colleagues", he added.

"He believed passionately that the scourge of modern slavery and labour exploitation can be defeated by partners and organisations working together."