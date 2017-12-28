Image copyright PA Image caption Police and the bomb disposal unit were seen outside a property in Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Two men have been charged with terror offences by police investigating an alleged plot for an attack over Christmas.

Farhad Salah, 22, from Sheffield, and Andi Sami Star, 31, from Chesterfield, have been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

Both men will appear via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Friday.

The pair were among four men arrested on 19 December.

Police said a 36-year-old man, from Burngreave in Sheffield, remained in custody, while a 41-year-old man, from Meersbrook in Sheffield, was released on Saturday.

The arrests came after an investigation in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.