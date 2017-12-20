Image copyright EPA Image caption Workers at six train operators will walk out in January

Train strikes are looming in the new year as rail workers plan a series of 24-hour walkouts in the long-running row over the role of guards.

RMT members at five train operating companies will walk out on 8, 10 and 12 January.

Those involved are South Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Merseyrail, Northern and the Isle of Wight's Island Line.

Workers at Southern will take industrial action on 8 January.

The union said it had tried to resolve the bitter disputes, which it has insisted are about safety.

General secretary Mick Cash said: "Every single effort that RMT has made to reach negotiated settlements in these separate disputes with the different train operating companies over safe operation and safe staffing has been kicked back in our faces.

"We are left with no option but to confirm a further phase of industrial action in the new year."