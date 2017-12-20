Image copyright PA Image caption Police and the bomb disposal unit were seen outside a property in Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Counter-terror police are to resume searches of two properties after an alleged Islamist terror plot set to happen at Christmas was stopped.

Armed officers and an Army bomb disposal squad were involved in raids on five properties in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire on Tuesday.

Four men arrested under the Terrorism Act remain in custody.

Searches at scenes in Burngreave, Sheffield, and at a house in Chesterfield will continue later.

A 31-year-old man was arrested after the bomb squad cordoned off a street in Chesterfield.

Three other men aged 22, 36 and 41 were arrested in the Burngreave and Meersbrook areas of Sheffield.

The cordon around one of the properties - the Fatima Community Centre on Brunswick Road in Burngreave - was extended on Tuesday afternoon and the bomb disposal unit attended.

All four suspects were detained on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The raids took place at:

Shirebrook Road in Meersbrook, Sheffield

two addresses in Burngreave, Sheffield - including Fatima Community Centre

a house on King Street North in Chesterfield

an address in Stocksbridge

Four men were arrested - all at their home addresses.

one in Chesterfield

two in Burngreave

one in Meersbrook

Image copyright PA Image caption A large police presence could be seen outside the Fatima Community Centre in Sheffield