Image caption Pc Adam Cox admitted possessing indecent images at the Old Bailey

A royal police officer who posed online as a 17-year-old girl "for kicks" has admitted having more than 1,000 indecent pictures.

Pc Adam Cox, 31, created an alter ego called Emily Whitehouse to exchange explicit chat with other men online.

The Old Bailey heard he used images found online of a Canadian woman who committed suicide at the age of 21.

Cox, of Windsor, Berkshire, admitted four indecent images charges and will be sentenced on 22 December.

When his home was raided in June last year, 1,691 indecent and extreme images were found.

Cox, who worked in Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection but was suspended from duty on his arrest, told police: "I'm not hoarding images. I have never meant to hurt anyone."

One of the images featured an infant, while others showed children as young as seven.

His computer was also found to contain chat logs and internet searches for "pre-teens".

'Intense remorse'

Cox pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of indecent images - 645 of the most serious category A pictures, 201 in category B, 449 in category C, and 396 extreme pornographic images of bestiality.

He denied encouraging three men to attempt to get indecent images from "Emily" and the charges were ordered to lie on file.

His defence barrister Nick Yeo said Cox had expressed "intense remorse" and faced losing his job as a result of the case.

Judge Mark Dennis QC said Cox had pretended to be a teenage girl "for kicks".

Cox appeared alongside Harry Gibbs, 32, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, Andrew Monk, 39, of Kettering, Northamptonshire, and Ajai Shridhar, 46, of Ealing, west London.

The three men, who had engaged in online chat with "Emily", admitted attempting to possess indecent images of children.

Monk and Gibbs were each given a 12-month community order.

Shridhar will be sentenced on 22 December with Cox, who has been made subject to a sexual harm prevention order.