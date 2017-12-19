Which New Year resolutions have you kept?
It's no easy thing to stick to a New Year resolution - with the best will in the world it's a challenge.
But we know there are success stories out there and we want to hear them.
Did you quit a bad habit, start a business, pledge to help others or take up a new hobby?
Use the form below to tell us which resolutions you've kept and how you did it.
We could be in touch to feature your story.
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.